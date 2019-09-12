Mining activities in Mongolia associated with adverse rights impacts: UN Expert

After a 10-day visit to Mongolia, the Independent Expert on Foreign Debt and Human Rights said that the mining sector there should play a transformative role for economic, social and cultural rights, and spur human development.

Juan Pablo Bohoslavsky said mining activities "have been associated with serious adverse human rights impacts", affecting housing, health, water, and sanitation.

After visiting one mine in the Gobi Desert, where water consumption is a major issue, he encouraged conversations with local communities, particularly herders, to find a satisfactory solution or consider other alternative water sources.

The UN expert also recommended that the Government establish a permanent platform for involved parties to discuss environmental claims in the mining sector.

"For herder communities accessing water in the desert is the basis of their livelihood," he stressed.