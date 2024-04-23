Left Menu

Biden sets new target to protect vast US water sources

The Biden administration on Tuesday set a new goal to protect vast U.S. water sources, from rivers to wetlands, as part of a series of announcements marking Earth Week.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2024 14:32 IST
The Biden administration on Tuesday set a new goal to protect vast U.S. water sources, from rivers to wetlands, as part of a series of announcements marking Earth Week. The administration plans to announce a new goal of protecting, restoring and reconnecting 8 million acres (3.2 million hectares) of threatened wetlands and 100,000 miles (161,000 km) of rivers and streams, according to White House documents.

The White House, which is hosting a water summit on Tuesday, also plans to pledge $1 billion to deliver clean water to households on Native American land. Half of Tribal households do not have access to clean drinking water or adequate sanitation, the administration said. Meanwhile, much of the country's west has been plagued by drought for decades, driven by climate change.

The Biden administration last year weakened a rule regulating waterway pollution after a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that limited the regulatory reach of the Environmental Protection Agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

