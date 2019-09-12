Army sponsors Capacity Building Tour for J&K students to visit IMA, Dehradun

An Indian Army sponsored Capacity Building Tour comprising of 22 students and three teachers of Kishtwar District of Jammu and Kashmir returned to Batote after a ten-day tour which included a visit to New Delhi and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. The team was flagged-in at Batote on 11 Sep 2019 amidst a rousing welcome in a befitting ceremony.

Over the period of ten days i.e from 02 Sep to 11 Sep 2019, the budding youth of Kishtwar District were exposed to a unique experience which entailed visit to premier military institution such as Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, icons of historical legacy such as the Rashtrapati Bhawan, India Gate, & National War Memorial and scientific establishments such as Science Museum, Nehru Planetarium and Forest Research Institute.

The main attraction of the visit was a tour to Indian Military Academy wherein the students and teachers witnessed the Gentleman Cadet's training activities and world-class infrastructure available in the Academy. The tour team was also taken to Khetarpal Auditorium of the academy and was shown "Making of Warrior" movie to motivate the young boys to join Indian Armed Forces. The team also interacted with dignitaries of the Indian Army during their voyage with an overall aim to instill self-confidence and motivate them for a bright future.

The visit also focused on exposing the students to the career opportunities available in the Indian Army as well as Government Sector wherein the students were made to visit the much famed Baalnoi Academy which prepares students for competitive exams including Services Selection Board for entry as officers in the Army.

The visit also incorporated leisure slots which included Metro Train Ride, visit to Select City Mall, Mussoorie Town and to a Movie theater which was a thrilling experience for the boys who were never exposed to cosmopolitan cities. The students were amazed and motivated after watching 'Mission Mangal' Movie.

The students and teachers were bubbling with eagerness to share their experiences and knowledge gained during the tour with others in their schools and villages. They thanked the Indian Army for organizing the tour which provided them a unique opportunity to broaden their horizon.

Indian Army has been regularly conducting such tours for students from remote regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With Inputs from PIB)