Land pooling policy augurs well for improving economic growth, living standards

Shri Hardeep S Puri, Minister of State (I/C) for Housing & Urban Affairs has stated that the land pooling policy based on public-private partnership in the land assembly in urban development represents a paradigmatic shift, wherein the land is being pooled and is to be developed by private landowners. He further informed that the owners/group of owners can pool land parcels of any size for development as per prescribed norms and guidelines based on sectors as delineated in ZDPs.

"The Policy mandates that each sector will have a 60:40 ratio with 60% of the land to be developed by Landowners/consortium for residential, commercial, partly Public Semi-Public (PSP) land uses and 40% of the land to be used for various city-level infrastructure requirements including roads, greens, PSP facilities, development of utilities i.e. water, sewerage, electricity, etc. with involvement of private sector", he added. He was speaking at a Conference on 'Land Pooling: Building India Capital – Opportunities in Real Estate and Infrastructure organized by Delhi Development Authority(DDA) in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry(FICCI), here today. Shri Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Shri Tarun Kapoor, Vice Chairman, DDA besides land developers, stakeholders, and urban planners were also present at the Conference.

Dwelling on DDA's commitment towards operationalization of the policy on fast track mode, the Housing Minister said that DDA had launched portal for inviting Expression of Willingness for participation earlier this year wherein any landowner of contiguous land parcel of any size falling in 95 villages of Planning Zones K-1, L, N, and P-II could come forward to register on the website. DDA conducted an extensive public outreach program to raise awareness about the policy and educate the citizens of Delhi on its benefits. This outreach program has paid dividends - as on 06.09.2019, a total of over 6000 hectares (approx) of land has been registered under the portal expressing their willingness for participation with maximum registrations in Planning Zone N.

The Land Pooling Policy augurs well for shaping Delhi's urban landscape, bolstering economic growth and improving living standards. DDA proposes to take up the planning of the sectors which are likely to achieve the minimum threshold of 70% as Model Sectors on priority to generate momentum in the real estate and infrastructure sector. Under the policy, every 1000 hectares of pooled land will accommodate about 3,85,000 persons in approx. 85,000 Dwelling Units. About 17 lakhs Dwelling Units are expected to be constructed of which approx. 5 lakhs will be available under the EWS category. The housing generated under the Land Pooling Policy will be a key input in economic, social, and civic development of the city. Simultaneously, development of the trunk infrastructure i.e. roads, water supply, electricity supply, etc. will be taken up by DDA in coordination with the service providing agencies.

Shri Anil Baijal, LG of Delhi during his address stated that the success of the policy largely depends on the provision of fast, time-bound planning and development of city-level infrastructure and infusion of capital which will act as a catalyst for integrated development of the sectors and zones. "While, DDA in close coordination with service providing agencies such as Transco, DJB, local bodies etc will work towards it, the participation of the private sector is equally important. The required capital investment for the development of smart infrastructure, housing, schools, medical facilities, etc. requires deliberation on collaborative models between DDA, Service providing Agencies, landowners with investors/real estate segment. This conference is a step towards this effort to partner and gets on board Investors, Real Estate Developers, Banking sector and experts for making this policy a success. Delhi is at the cusp of urban innovation and presents an untapped opportunity for Real Estate and Infrastructure Development. It is envisaged that Smart city solutions deployed in 109 land pooling sectors will turn these new urban centers in 'smart neighborhoods'. The envisioned city-level development under the Policy will provide the high-speed transport system, world-class infrastructure facilities i.e. 24 hours water supply, power, pipe gas connectivity, health and education facilities in these greenfield areas. Therefore, it is anticipated that significant yields for both landowners and investors will be garnered with the implementation of the Policy", he added.

Shri Tarun Kapoor, VC, DDA expressed hope that this Conference will provide an opportunity to deliberate key issues pertaining to the development of Delhi. The industry perspective was provided by Mr.Sanjay Dutt, Chairman, FICCI Real Estate Committee & Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd.

