Somalia: Over 10 Al Shabab militants killed, several arrested near Merca city

More than ten Al Shabab militants were killed and several were arrested near the ancient port city of Merca in the southern Lower Shebelle province of Somalia, Garowe Online reported citing state media reports.

The Somali army carried out an operation last night near Merca city where some militants were killed and several were captured alive.

