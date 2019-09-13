Calhoun City Schools to be closed on Friday due to hazardous chemical fire

Calhoun City Schools will remain closed on Friday due to a hazardous chemical fire.

According to reports, the fire broke out at fire at DHM Adhesives plant.

The officials from the school system broke the news on Twitter saying that the fire broke out on Wall Street earlier this morning and is being perceived as a threat.

"We are concerned with student and staff safety with regards to air quality in and around the schools, " the tweet said.

All residents in the area have also been advised to stay indoors.

The school's transportation department is currently helping with the evacuation of several elderly people due to the fire.

CCS will be closed today due to a hazardous chemical fire on Wall Street earlier this morning which poses a threat. We are concerned with student and staff safety with regards to air quality in and around the schools. All residents in the area are advised to stay indoors. — Calhoun City Schools (@CalhounSchools) September 13, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.