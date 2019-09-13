International Development News
Calhoun City Schools to be closed on Friday due to hazardous chemical fire

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 13-09-2019 16:46 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Calhoun City Schools will remain closed on Friday due to a hazardous chemical fire.

According to reports, the fire broke out at fire at DHM Adhesives plant.

The officials from the school system broke the news on Twitter saying that the fire broke out on Wall Street earlier this morning and is being perceived as a threat.

"We are concerned with student and staff safety with regards to air quality in and around the schools, " the tweet said.

All residents in the area have also been advised to stay indoors.

The school's transportation department is currently helping with the evacuation of several elderly people due to the fire.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : United States
