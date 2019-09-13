Death toll rises to 10 in Rio de Janeiro hospital fire

The death toll has risen to ten in Rio de Janeiro hospital fire, AFP news agency reported citing the firefighters.

At least ten people have been killed after a fire broke out at a hospital in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday evening.

Staff wheeled patients out on beds as smoke spread through Badim Hospital in the north of the Brazilian city.

About 90 patients were transferred to different hospitals, the city's fire service said.

The fire broke out around 6:30 pm (2130 GMT) and was extinguished two hours later.

#BREAKING At least 10 dead in Rio de Janeiro hospital fire: firefighters pic.twitter.com/VPqLVmd95A — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 13, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.