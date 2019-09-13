Defence Acquisition Council nod to procurement for services amounting to Rs 2,000cr

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh here today and accorded approval for Capital Procurement for the Services amounting to approximately Rs 2,000 crores.

Maintaining focus on the 'Make in India' initiative, the DAC accorded approval for indigenous development and production of the main gun 125mm Armour Piercing Fin Stabilised Discarding-Sabot (APFSDS) ammunition for T-72/T-90 tanks by the Indian Industry, which would substantially enhance the enemy armor penetration capability.

The DAC also approved the procurement of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed and Industry manufactured Mechanical Mine Layer (Self Propelled) to improve automated minelaying capability with the Indian Army.

(With Inputs from PIB)