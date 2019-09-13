Iran's business magnate and richest person Asadollah Asgaroladi dies at 85

Iran's business magnate and richest person Asadollah Asgaroladi has died at the age of 85, according to local media reports. Asgraoladi was reportedly hospitalized in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Tehran a few days ago due to a brain injury.

One of the wealthiest Iranians in the world, Agaroladi was one of the leading exporters of dried fruits, nuts and spices from Iran. He was even called the "king of nuts".

He also had business interests in exports, banking, real estate, and healthcare. He was holding the responsibility of being president of Hasas Co. which is the leading exporter of nuts and pistachios from Iran since 1953.

Asgaroladi was a member of the well-known Iranian business community. His brother Habibollah Asgaroladi was Minister of Commerce for many years.

He was reportedly holding the presidency of several international Chambers of Commerce including the Iran-China, Iran-Australia, Iran-Russia and Iran-Canada Chambers of Commerce.

اسدالله عسگراولادی عضو شورای مرکزی حزب موتلفه اسلامی که به‌دلیل عارضه مغزی در بیمارستان بستری شده بود، دقایقی پیش به رحمت ایزدی پیوست. pic.twitter.com/3lIkGwTJSk — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) September 13, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.