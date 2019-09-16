Chargesheet filed against 4 JeM terrorists planning to conduct attacks in India

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 4 Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists that were planning to conduct attacks in different parts of India, news agency ANI reported on Monday. They are being charged with different provisions of IPC and section 4 of the Explosives Substances Act.

NIA files a charge-sheet before NIA Special Court, Delhi against 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives in connection with the case pertaining to a criminal conspiracy hatched by senior commanders of JeM to carry out terror attacks in different parts of India, including Delhi-NCR. — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019

Recently, 3 JeM militants were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and were sent to seven-day police custody. The arrests and chargesheet come amid increased tensions between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue. Politicians on both sides of the border have been issuing provocative statements in the past few weeks.

Indian security forces have been on high alert ever since the central government revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.