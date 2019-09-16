International Development News
Chargesheet filed against 4 JeM terrorists planning to conduct attacks in India

NIA has filed a chargesheet against 4 Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists that were planning to conduct attacks in different parts of India.

Updated: 16-09-2019 17:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 4 Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists that were planning to conduct attacks in different parts of India, news agency ANI reported on Monday. They are being charged with different provisions of IPC and section 4 of the Explosives Substances Act.

Recently, 3 JeM militants were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and were sent to seven-day police custody. The arrests and chargesheet come amid increased tensions between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue. Politicians on both sides of the border have been issuing provocative statements in the past few weeks.

Indian security forces have been on high alert ever since the central government revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

