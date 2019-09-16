South Africa’s Integrity Icons to be recognized at final ceremony on 10 Oct

The South African public has been invited to vote for their favorite Integrity Icon in the build-up to the ceremony on 10 October.

Integrity Icon is a global campaign to find, celebrate and connect honest government officials.

Voting -- which can be done through SMS, WhatsApp and online -- began on 2 September. On 10 October, South Africa's second group of Integrity Icons will be recognized at a final ceremony during the Integrity Summit in Johannesburg. The public can vote via SMS or online: https://www.integrityicon.org/vote/.

This year's icons are public servants working in the areas of health, education, and safety.

A high-level panel of respected South Africans selects this years' icons. The panel includes Justice Zak Yacoob, Advocate Adila Hassim, Professor William Gumede and Moira Campbell of Corruption Watch.

The campaign aims to celebrate individuals who go beyond the call of duty and build support for their efforts to realise a collective societal shift towards greater accountability.

The campaign aims to 'name and fame' public servants, who display exemplary integrity and make heroes out of ordinary people doing the right thing.

This years' nominees are:

Moshalagae Malatji, who works at the Limpopo Department of Education as the Head of Library and Information Services division. She started working in the public service as a mathematics teacher. Later, she was appointed as the Mamabolo circuit manager and further seconded to the Lebowakgomo District, where she worked closely with school principals, teachers, school governing bodies and unions.

Sakhile Nkosi is a clinical audiologist at Lydenburg Hospital in Mpumalanga. He was inspired to become an audiologist after growing up and seeing first-hand how isolated a deaf member of his community was.

Gugu Mlotshwa is a Community Health Facilitator based in Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal. She works at the Eshowe District Hospital where she ensures that the community receives access to different health care systems available to them.

Helimamy Moeng is the Manager of Pharmaceutical Services at the Southern Western Sub-Structure in the Western Cape. She always knew she wanted to work in the health care system and when the time came, she chose to train as a pharmacist. Helimamy started working as a public servant in Gugulethu Clinic, delivering much-needed ARVs to HIV positive patients.

Clinton Odayar is a police officer who currently works as a K9 Search and Rescue Officer at the Umhlali K9 Unit. He is motivated by the need to give families and loved one's closure when someone goes missing. He does this with the help of his canine companion, Dante.

September marks Public Service Month. As part of the campaign, public servants are expected to recommit themselves to serving the people with excellence.

To view the short film, members of the public can view it at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLncjeWn_K71IGoe55Xy3qUN3XojBdBoQk?

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)