Too soon to say if U.S. emergency oil release is needed, Perry tells CNBC

Updated: 16-09-2019 20:21 IST
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Monday it was "a little premature" say whether the United States would have to tap into its strategic petroleum reserves following weekend attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities that shook global oil markets.

Perry told CNBC in an interview from Vienna that he expected a coalition of countries to come together to respond in the wake of the attacks, but gave no details about any possible action.

