Shramdaan carried out by Railways as part of Swachhta Pakhwara

Charitable Organizations like SNCF and others also participated in Shramdaan.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 17-09-2019 17:51 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Chairman Railway Board, Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav alongwith Member Rolling Stock, Shri Rajesh Agrawal, Member Traffic, Shri P.S Mishra, General Manager, Northern Railway, Shri T.P Singh and other senior officers of Railway Board and Northern Railway participated in Shramdaan at New Delhi Railway Station.

As part of Swachhta Pakhwara, a massive Shramdaan was carried out by Railways throughout Indian Railway premises.

A Swachhta pledge and a pledge of curbing single-use plastic were administered to all present.

Cloth bags to be used as a replacement to plastic bags were also distributed to passengers and stall owners.

(With Inputs from PIB)

COUNTRY : India
