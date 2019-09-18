International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

US updates Saudi Arabia travel advisory for Americans visiting the country

The United States has called on Americans to exercise "increasing caution" while traveling to Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 18-09-2019 13:48 IST
US updates Saudi Arabia travel advisory for Americans visiting the country

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States has called on Americans to exercise "increasing caution" while traveling to Saudi Arabia after recent drone attacks on Aramco facilities, according to a state department statement posted on its website on Wednesday.

The statement also asked US Mission personnel and their families to not use the airport in Abha, which has been frequently attacked by drones and missiles launched from Yemen, without the approval of Chief of Mission.

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for last Saturday's drone attacks on Aramco facilities, which halved output from Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude producer and a close ally of Washington. The Houthis are at war with Saudi-backed military coalition in Yemen, turning the impoverished nation into a proxy battlefield for bitter regional rivals Tehran and Riyadh.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019