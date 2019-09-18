Pakistan: Concerns about abduction of Hindu girls raised in National Assembly

Kheal Das Kohistani, a member of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has raised concerns in National Assembly about the abduction of Hindu girls in Pakistan.

The member of the National Assembly said, "In last 4 months, 25-30 Hindu girls were abducted, they never came back.

"How long will atrocities continue? How long will Hindus here have to pick up corpses? How long will our temples keep burning ?"

He further asked, "Why are these incidents taking place only in Ghotki&Umerkot of Sindh?"

"This fire will spread to entire Sindh, it should be stopped.

"There are a few people in Sindh who should be arrested. It is the govt's responsibility to curb their power"

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's MNA, Kheal Das Kohistani,in Pak's National Assembly: In last 4 months, 25-30 Hindu girls were abducted,they never came back. How long will atrocities continue?How long will Hindus here have to pick up corpses? How long will our temples keep burning? pic.twitter.com/WIC3J8V18f — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

Before this, Kohistani tweeted about a Hindu girl who was a BDS student and whose dead body was found in Chandika Medical College Hostel, Larkana.

Namrita Chandani from who belonged to Ghotki in Sindh was found dead in her hostel room on Tuesday. While the police had said she killed herself, the girl's family claimed she was murdered.

Nimrita Kumari a final year BDS student brutally tortured dead body has been found from Chandika Medical College Hostel,Larkana Another case of harassment,doom and insecurity for the Minority's #JusticeFor #NimritaKumari #RIP pic.twitter.com/ZirdgRUexN — Kheeal Das Kohistani MNA( PML-N )❤🇵🇰 (@KhealDas) September 17, 2019

This came a day after people vandalized properties including a temple in Ghotki after a school principal from the minority Hindu community was booked on charges of alleged blasphemy.

In recent times, several cases of forced conversion have come to the fore, highlighting religious persecution in Pakistan.