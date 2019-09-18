More than 25 children, 2 teachers killed in school fire in Liberia

More than 25 children and two teachers have been killed in a school fire last night in the Paynesville City of Liberia, the President of the country George Weah announced on Wednesday on his verified Twitter account.

The President sent his condolences to the family of the victims in a tweet.

The tweet read, "My prayers go out to the families of the children that died last night in Paynesville City; as a result of a deadly fire that engulfed their school building.

"This is a tough time for the families of the victims and all of Liberia. Deepest condolences go out to the bereaved."

He further added, "Families and the entire Islamic Community. May God strengthen them and give them the courage to persevere. Let's continue to keep the families in our prayers."

The cause of the fire is not known as of now.

Paynesville (sometimes Paynesward) is a suburb east of the Liberian capital city of Monrovia. It is often considered a part of the Greater Monrovia area.

It was the location of the Paynesville Omega Transmitter, the highest structure of Africa, until the tower's demolition in 2011.

The Liberia Broadcasting System is also located in Paynesville.

Further details are awaited.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.