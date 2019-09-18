Explosion at McDonogh School in Baltimore County; 2 adults,1 child injured

An explosion occured at the McDonogh School campus in Owing Mills on Wednesday morning, according to Baltimore County Fire Department.

The officials said two adults had suffered non-life-threatening injuries and one child was also injured as a result of the incident.

All of them were taken to the hospital.

Officials said there were reports of an explosion at a building commonly known on campus as the "shot tower."

The shot tower is not connected to a classroom building at the school, but rather a maintenance building, therefore, major injuries did not occur.

The fire department said collapse team personnel are evaluating the stability of the building.

The officials have advised to avoid the McDonogh Road as numerous Firefighters are responding to the situation.

Officials said there is no immediate danger at the private school or nearby residents.

On the school's website, it says students will be dismissed at 11 am.

The statement read, "All students have been accounted for and are safe. The area of the explosion (the smokestack adjacent to Allan Building) has been cordoned off. While the campus has been deemed safe by the first responders, McDonogh has decided to take the safest course of action and dismiss students at 11:00 a.m. All afternoon and evening activities are canceled."