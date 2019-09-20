Consecutive blasts in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar, injuries reported

Two consecutive blasts have occurred on Friday in the first district of Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province, Ariana News reported citing Nangarhar Governor Attaullah Khogyani.

Security sources said one civilian and one national security personnel were injured in the incident.

There are no reports of casualties as of now.

The eastern province of Nangarhar was also hit by US drones on Wednesday night that killed around 30 civilians. The drone was reportedly targeted at an Islamic State (IS) hideout.

The attack on Wednesday night also injured 40 people after accidentally targeting farmers and laborers who had just finished collecting pine nuts at mountainous Wazir Tangi in eastern Nangarhar province.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed in fighting across Afghanistan after the collapse of U.S.-Taliban peace talks this month. The Taliban has warned U.S. President Donald Trump will regret his decision to abruptly call off talks that could have led to a political settlement to end the 18-year-old war.

The United Nations says nearly 4,000 civilians were killed or wounded in the first half of the year. That included a big increase in casualties inflicted by government and U.S.-led foreign forces.