Trump announces to impose sanctions on national bank of Iran

The United States President Donald Trump has announced on Friday that the US is imposing sanctions on the national bank of Iran. He did not give any other details about the sanctions but called them the "highest sanctions ever imposed on a country."

The US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the bank was Tehran's last source of funds.

The announcement was made before the reporters in the Oval Office, where Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison were scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting.

Reacting to the announcement, the Russian Foreign Ministry responded by saying that the new sanctions against the Iranian national bank are "illegitimate".

Donald Trump has made these comments two days after he announced via Twitter that he had instructed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!"

I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

The decision has also come around a week after two Aramco plants in Saudi Arabia which are at the heart of the kingdom's oil industry and included the world's biggest petroleum processing facility, were attacked by drones on last weekend.

The responsibility of the attack was claimed by Iran aligned Houthi group which is battling a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen but the United States blamed Iran for the incident.

The attack carried out last Saturday triggered the biggest jump in oil prices in almost 30 years. The prices jumped roughly 12 percent on Monday after the attack sliced the kingdom's production in half and intensified concerns of retaliatory actions in the Middle East.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.