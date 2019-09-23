International Development News
Taliban commander involved in assassination of ANDSF members shot dead

Kabul
Updated: 23-09-2019 16:04 IST
Taliban commander involved in assassination of ANDSF members shot dead

Image Credit: Facebook (@MoDAfghanistan)

A key commander of Taliban terrorists was shot dead by Afghan National Police (ANP), according to a statement released on Monday by the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Afghanistan.

The commander identified as Hakmatullah was killed in Almar District of Faryab province.

He was involved in the assassination of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) members.

In a separate incident, Afghan National Police (ANP) arrested a Taliban mine planter today early morning. He was planting a roadside bomb in Police District 12, Kabul City when he was arrested.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
