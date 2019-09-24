International Development News
Devdiscourse News Desk Damascus
Updated: 24-09-2019 19:09 IST
5 killed, several injured in car bomb explosion in Syria's Aleppo

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least five civilians including two women were killed and several others were injured on Tuesday as a result of a car bomb explosion in Syria, according to a UK-based monitor Syrian Network for Human Rights.

The explosion occured in the afternoon in Yalanqouz Street in the middle of Jandaris city in the northern suburbs of Aleppo governorate.

The information on the extent of the injuries of the victims was not immediately available.

The party responsible for the incident could not be identified immediately.

The Syrian conflict has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions at home and abroad since starting with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests in 2011.

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
