Kandahar: Blast near Ashraf Ghani's electoral campaign; 3 killed, 7 injured

Devdiscourse News Desk Kabul
Updated: 24-09-2019 22:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A blast has occured near electoral campaign of Ashraf Ghani in Kandahar this evening, local media outlet Tolo News reported citing the police spokesman Jamal Barakzai.

At least three people, including two children, have been killed and seven others have been injured as a result of the blast that occured in Police District 14 area of Kandahar province.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
