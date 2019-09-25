Saudi Aramco restores oil output earlier than expected - sources

Saudi Arabia has restored its oil production capacity to 11.3 million barrels per day after Sept. 14 attacks on oil facilities, three sources briefed on Saudi Aramco's operations told Reuters.

Crude output from the Khurais field is now at 1.3 million bpd and the Abqaiq field is currently at about 4.9 million bpd, the sources said.

