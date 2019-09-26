2 members of government militia killed in roadside bombing in Paktia

As many as two members of a government militia, Public Uprising Forces, have been killed by a roadside bombing on Thursday, Ariana News reported citing a security official.

The incident took place in Sayed Karam district of Paktia province.

No group claimed the responsibility of the explosion immediately.

Meanwhile, a magnetic bomb went off near Ashraf Ghani's campaign office in Kandahar province. No casualties were reported in this incident.

The incidents have come as Afghan security forces have been deployed around the country to ensure a secure environment for the upcoming presidential elections which is due on September 28.