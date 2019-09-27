22 Taliban terrorists killed, injured in airstrike in Samangan

As many as 22 Taliban terrorists were killed and injured during an airstrike in northern Samangan province of Afghanistan, according to a statement by the Afghan military released on Friday.

At least 12 Taliban militants were killed and 10 others were wounded in the airstrike that happened in Darah Sofpayan district of the province at around 10 pm on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Taliban fighters had launched massive attacks on Afghan security and defense forces centers in the district. The terrorist outfit faced resistance by the Afghan forces and suffered casualties.

The statement further said that the Taliban have fled the area after suffering casualties.

Samangan is among the insecure provinces in the northern part of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are operating in a number of its districts.