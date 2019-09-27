International Development News
Development News Edition
Le Roy Central School to be closed on Sept 27 due to 'credible threat'

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 27-09-2019 17:20 IST
Le Roy Central School to be closed on Sept 27 due to 'credible threat'

Image Credit: Pixabay

Le Roy Central Junior-Senior School will remain closed today on September 27 due to a 'credible threat', according to the social media account of the school.

The tweet by Le Roy Central Junior-Senior School read, "Police are currently investigating a credible threat that was made to the school. Stay tuned for more information."

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : United States
