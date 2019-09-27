DoNER Minister appreciates efforts of internal IT team for making it useful

The Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh chaired a review meeting with the officials of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and North Eastern Council (NEC), here today. The Secretary, M/O DoNER, Shri Inderjit Singh, Secretary NEC, Shri Ram Muivah and other senior officials were present during the meeting.

Minister of State, Dr. Jitendra Singh launched the upgraded version of the Dashboard of the M/O DoNER having new features. While launching the upgraded version of the Dashboard, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that it is a one-stop centre for all the information about the North Eastern States. He also appreciated the efforts of the internal IT team for making it useful and suitable for the users. He also said that revamping and up-gradation of the Dashboard is a continuous process.

While discussing the progress made on the ongoing projects in the North-Eastern region of India, the Minister said that so far the work of 205 projects worth 3250 crores have been sanctioned/completed/operationalized with an average of two projects per day. A good quantum of Utilization Certificates of funds from state Govts has also been accomplished for these projects.

About the Status of the construction of JNU hostel for North Eastern students in Delhi, the Minister was informed that the construction work has already been started. This is the first of its kind hostel in JNU. The hostel will have 224 rooms and accommodate 424 students. Out of 224 rooms, 24 rooms have been assigned for Divyang students. The remaining rooms will be occupied by an equal number of boys and girls i.e 200 boys and 200 girls.

The status of the North Eastern Cultural and Information Centre to be set up in Dwarka in New Delhi, was also discussed during the meeting. A presentation was made on the new proposed design of the building as suggested by the Minister to make it more futuristic and to make auditorium with the capacity of accommodating 1000 persons. The estimated cost of the project is about Rs. 94.00 crore. He said that this Centre will act as a cultural and convention/information hub of the North Eastern Region in Delhi.

Dr. Jitendra Singh while mentioning about the 100 days of Government said that during this period the Ministry have done much more. He also said that there is a proposal for starting Farmer Producer Organization (FPOs) with the Ministry of Agriculture to encourage farmers of North Eastern States for starting small business ventures. In the North Eastern Region of the Country, the Scheme will be implemented by MDoNER/NEC.

While taking stock of the initiatives and projects to be implemented in the region, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the development of the northeastern region has been the priority for the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The Government will make all efforts for the implementation of ongoing development projects in North East and will take measures to introduce new projects for the benefit of people of North East.

