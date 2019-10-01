International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

CBDT signs 300th Advance Pricing Agreement during Sept 2019

Three APAs were entered into in September 2019 (2 Unilateral and 1 Bilateral APA), which has taken the total number of APAs signed by CBDT to 300.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 01-10-2019 15:39 IST
CBDT signs 300th Advance Pricing Agreement during Sept 2019

The APAs entered into during September 2019 pertain to various sectors of the economy like retail, garments, and consumer foods. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has signed the 300th Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) during the month of September 2019. This is a significant landmark of India's APA Programme, which is currently in its seventh year.

Three APAs were entered into in September 2019 (2 Unilateral and 1 Bilateral APA), which has taken the total number of APAs signed by CBDT to 300. During the ongoing fiscal, the total number of APAs entered into has gone up to 29 (27 Unilateral and 2 Bilateral APAs). The Bilateral APA signed in September 2019 pertains to the United Kingdom.

The APAs entered into during September 2019 pertain to various sectors of the economy like retail, garments, and consumer foods. The international transactions covered in these agreements, inter alia, include the provision of software development services, contract manufacturing, provision of IT-enabled Services and provision of Support Services.

The APA Scheme continues to make good progress in providing tax certainty to MNEs. It reflects the Government's commitment towards fostering a non-adversarial tax regime.

(With Inputs from PIB)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019