PM Modi encourages IAS officers to be receptive to new ideas, perspectives

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today attended the valedictory session of Assistant Secretaries (2017 IAS batch) at New Delhi today.

Several presentations were presented before the Prime Minister by the officers. The presentations had themes ranging from transforming aspirational districts to various governance solutions for transparency and faster delivery.

Prime Minister encouraged the officers to be receptive to new ideas, new concepts and perspectives. One should take feedback from multiple sources, analyze them and incorporate them, PM said. He asked the officers to strive for continuous learning and to foster curiosity.

Interacting with officers, Prime Minister said that maintaining service orientation is paramount for a civil servant as it will bring out neutrality.

Emphasizing on the importance of public participation, he urged the young officers to encourage collective efforts for effective implementation of government schemes. He exhorted the officers to imbibe the best experiences they had during the course of being Assistant Secretary.

Prime Minister appreciated the young officers for their presentations and wished them the best for their roles ahead."Your success is important for the nation. Your success can transform the lives of many people", PM said

(With Inputs from PIB)