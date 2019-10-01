Attalla City Schools to be closed on Oct 1 due to massive warehouse fire

Attalla City Schools will remain closed today on October 1 due to massive warehouse fire that broke out yesterday, the officials announced on Tuesday on the social media account.

The reason for the suspension of the classes has been given as the lack of water.

"Due to the industrial fire yesterday and the continued efforts to contain the fire, our schools will be closed today due to the lack of water supply," the tweet read.

"Classes will resume tomorrow Oct. 2, 2019. 240-day employees should report to work today," it further added.

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Atalla at 12:30 Monday afternoon and has been one continuous fire ever since. Firefighters from at least 80 agencies responded to the situation. The National Guard has been called to assist in fighting this fire.