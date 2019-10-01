94th Raising Day of Military Nursing Service celebrated

The 94th Raising Day of the Military Nursing Service (MNS) is being celebrated today. Additional Director General (MNS) Major General Joyce Gladys Roach; Principal Matron, Army Hospital (Referral & Research) Major General Sonali Ghoshal laid a wreath and paid homage to martyrs at National War Memorial this afternoon. Nursing officers once again rededicated themselves to render high quality, selfless nursing care to their patients by reading the Florence Nightingale Pledge on the occasion.

The MNS is the only all-women corps in the Armed Forces. It came into being on March 28, 1888, with the arrival of the first batch of 10 qualified British Nurses in Bombay (now Mumbai), to organize nursing in Military hospitals in India. In 1893 it was designated as Indian Army Nursing Service (IANS) and in 1902 as Queen Alexandra Military Nursing Service (QAMNS). In 1914 for the first time, Nurses were enrolled in India and were attached to QAMNS.

On October 1, 1926, a permanent Nursing Service for the Indian troops was formed and was designated as the Indian Military Nursing Service (IMNS). The IMNS made a humble beginning and their work was universally acclaimed. On September 15, 1943, the IMNS officers became a part of the Indian Army and the members of service became Commissioned Officers. The organization is headed at the Army Headquarters by ADG MNS at the Rank of Maj General and at command level by Brigadier MNS in the rank of Brigadier.

Enrolment into the Military Nursing Service is based on the merit selection at all India level. The candidates are enrolled at six Colleges of Nursing for Basic BSc (N) from various health sciences universities. On successful completion of the course, they are granted Permanent or Short Service Commission in the Military Nursing Service in the rank of Lieutenant.

(With Inputs from PIB)