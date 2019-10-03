Kenya: Building collapses at Butali, Kakamega; 2 dead, several trapped

A two-story building has collapsed at the Butali market area, Kakamega County in Kenya on Thursday, according to local media reports. At least two persons have been killed in the incident that occured in the morning while an unconfirmed number of people are trapped under the debris.

Rescue operations are underway to save the people. Residents say that construction was ongoing at the site when a wall caved in. The under-construction building is said to be a private, two-story building that was supposed to become a hospital after the completion while some initial reports suggested it was a one-story building.

The number of people at the construction site was not immediately established. There were no reports about the cause of the collapse immediately available but the locals said the material was of substandard quality. They added a crack develop in the building a few days ago and officials from the National Construction Authority (NCA) came to check the building and approved it.

The incident came 10 days after eight pupils were killed at Precious Talent school in Nairobi after their classroom caved in on Monday, September 23.