International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Kolkata: Fire breaks out at AMP mall in Salt Lake

Devdiscourse News Desk Kolkata
Updated: 03-10-2019 17:20 IST
Kolkata: Fire breaks out at AMP mall in Salt Lake

Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in the basement of AMP mall in Salt Lake area in Kolkata on Thursday, according to the news agency ANI. At least nine fire tenders were rushed to the shopping center located in Sector 2 of the Bidhannagar area in Baishakhi after the fire broke out at around 3 pm.

The mall was immediately evacuated and there were no immediate reports available about the injuries in the incident.

There were no reports immediately available about the cause of the fire. A fire personnel said, "This is too early to ascertain the actual cause of the fire. We are still trying to control the situation."

According to sources, several vehicles are parked inside the basement of the mall which could prove to be dangerous.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019