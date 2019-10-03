Kolkata: Fire breaks out at AMP mall in Salt Lake

A fire broke out in the basement of AMP mall in Salt Lake area in Kolkata on Thursday, according to the news agency ANI. At least nine fire tenders were rushed to the shopping center located in Sector 2 of the Bidhannagar area in Baishakhi after the fire broke out at around 3 pm.

The mall was immediately evacuated and there were no immediate reports available about the injuries in the incident.

There were no reports immediately available about the cause of the fire. A fire personnel said, "This is too early to ascertain the actual cause of the fire. We are still trying to control the situation."

According to sources, several vehicles are parked inside the basement of the mall which could prove to be dangerous.

Kolkata: Fire breaks out at Baishakhi mall, Salt Lake. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. More details awaited. #WestBengal — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.