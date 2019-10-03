Public Service Month to be concluded with engagement with public servants

The government will on Friday conclude the Integrated Government-Wide Public Service Month (IGW- PSM) in the Mbombela Local Municipality in Mpumalanga with an engagement with public servants from various departments in the province.

Public Service and Administration Deputy Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga will deliver a keynote address at the event.

The IGW- PSM celebratory and service delivery focused programme began on 1 September by rolling out of various activities by government departments across the country in all three spheres of government under the theme: 'Khawuleza: Taking Public Service to the People: We Belong, We Care, We Serve'.

The month-long programme saw government putting special attention to the escalating challenge of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), femicide and child abuse that has gripped the country, and calling all public servants to be champions of the fight against the scourge.

In a march against GBV last week, led by the Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu, public servants signed a pledge of commitment to stand firm and fight all forms of violence directed at women and children.

The emphasis of this year's Public Service Month is about reviving the ethos of Batho Pele - the notion of putting people first, and to re-orientate public servants back into the Service Charter commitment that demands that they serve with integrity and professionalism, while visibly portraying a positive attitude.

Through the PSM, the government has called on all public servants to have a sense of urgency in the manner in which they are serving citizens.

The PSM, which included the Tourism and Heritage Month programme, also saw the celebration of South Africa's rich heritage and liberation heritage as a country. This was led by the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture and the Department of Tourism, respectively.

