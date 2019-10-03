International Development News
Mexican president says government not seeking to control Zama oilfield

Reuters Mexico City
Updated: 03-10-2019 19:31 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that his government is not seeking to take control of the Zama oilfield discovery, which is currently operated by a private consortium led by U.S.-based Talos Energy.

Reuters reported earlier this week that Mexico's national oil company Pemex wants to take control of Zama from Talos and give it to Pemex, which controls a neighboring block where they find likely extends.

COUNTRY : Mexico
