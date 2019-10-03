IAEA to host Conference on Climate Change and Role of Nuclear Power

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will host the International Conference on Climate Change and the Role of Nuclear Power, #Atoms4Climate, in Vienna from 7 to 11 October 2019. Organized by the IAEA in cooperation with the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the conference will provide a forum to discuss aspects of nuclear power as a low-carbon energy source and its role in combating climate change. About 500 participants representing 72 countries and 17 international organizations will take part in the event.

IAEA Acting Director-General Cornel Feruta and NEA Director-General William Magwood will deliver opening remarks. Keynote speakers include the heads of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the World Nuclear Association (WNA). Senior officials from Argentina, Brazil, China, Egypt, France, Hungary, India, Mongolia, Morocco, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Uzbekistan will also deliver remarks.

The conference will feature plenary sessions, panel discussions, side events, interactive sessions and exhibitions presenting global trends and innovative nuclear technologies to help meet the climate mitigation goals.

Topics of discussion include advancing energy policies that achieve climate change goals, increasing nuclear power's contribution to climate change mitigation, developing and deploying advanced nuclear power technologies to increase the use of low-carbon energy, shaping the future of the nuclear industry is regulated and deregulated energy markets, enhancing international cooperation in nuclear power deployment and engaging stakeholders.

Conference President Mikhail Chudakov, who is the IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy, will provide a conference summary during the closing session on Friday.