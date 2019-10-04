Glasgow Airport: International Terminal evacuated as emergency crew respond

The International Terminal of Glasgow Airport was evacuated on Friday as the emergency crew responded to a situation involving an aircraft, according to reports.

Officials from the Glasgow Airport said inquiries were going on to determine the content of the package after the alarm was raised around 10 am about a piece of cargo on a KLM flight arriving from Amsterdam. A 200m exclusion zone was reportedly set up around the KLM plane.

A nearby Virgin Atlantic flight close to the KLM aircraft was delayed as a result of the emergency. Passengers were taken off the plane and were being held in the terminal.

It was reported that around 20 fire crews were on the scene at the busy transport hub this afternoon. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they were at the scene.

Worried locals took to social media after spotting the large police presence at the airport. Online reports suggest police and ambulance staff were also on the site attending the aircraft.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said: "At approximately 10 am today, the airport fire service attended an arriving KLM flight in response to concerns raised over a piece of cargo."

"Enquiries are ongoing to determine the content of the package and the aircraft has been cordoned off pending the outcome of the investigation. All other parts of the airport are fully operational."