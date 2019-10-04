ICRC holds discussion with Somali personnel on humanitarian issues in Ethiopia

The ICRC and senior security and justice sector personnel in Somali Region discussed ways of further strengthening their existing relations and cooperation related to humanitarian issues at a half-day seminar held in Jigjiga city on Sept. 25, 2019.

The seminar brought together 33 senior staff from the Office of Somali Region President, Security Bureau, Attorney General, Supreme Court, Police Commission, Prison Commission, and others.

According to Julien Lerisson, Head of the ICRC delegation in Ethiopia, the seminar provided an excellent platform to exchange ideas on ICRC operations and the challenges faced by Somali regional State Justice and security sector institutions. "This type of gathering proves to facilitate dialogue and cooperation between the ICRC and the region, complementing the region's efforts to uphold international standards in the use of force and firearms and protection of people in detention. We feel humbled and encouraged by the warm welcome the ICRC received after 11 years of absence from the region", Julien added.

Ali Samire Sigon, Somali Region Police Deputy Commissioner remarked after the conclusion of the seminar that it was an important forum "to share ideas on what we could expect from the ICRC and on the support the ICRC seeks from us." Ali went on to say "we expect the ICRC to protect our people (prisoners) and assist those in need. We as law enforcement bodies, especially the police, will, in turn, facilitate whatever they (the ICRC) need from us especially support.

Sadam Abdi Mohamed, a Conflict Resolution Officer with Somali Region Security Justice Administration, said the seminar "had helped us to know more about ICRC mandate especially in the realm of promoting international humanitarian law and human rights standards"

ICRC's training in the legitimate use of force and firearms, treatment of detainees and other issues related to humanitarian activities being carried out by the ICRC were among the topics discussed in the course of the seminar.

In Somali Region, the ICRC visits places of detention, provides training to special forces and provides assistance to people displaced mainly by ethnic violence.

