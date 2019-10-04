New Special Observers for Bye-Polls to monitor work in Telangana, Sikkim

In exercise of the powers conferred on it under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of The Representation of the People Act 1951, the Election Commission of India today appointed an ex-Indian Revenue Service officer –Mr. B. R. Balakrishnan (ex IRS 1983) and a serving Indian Revenue Service officer, Shri Suresh Kumar (IRS 1988) as Special Expenditure Observers for the Bye-Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Telangana and Sikkim, respectively.

The Special Observers will be supervising and monitoring the work being done by the electoral machinery and ensure that stringent and effective enforcement action is undertaken based on intelligence inputs and complaints received through cVIGIL, Voter Helpline 1950 against the persons/entities trying to induce voters by distributing cash, liquor & freebies etc. in order to vitiate the poll process.

Mr. B.R. Balakrishnan had served as DGIT (Inv.), Bengaluru earlier and Sh. Suresh Kumar is presently posted as Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (Central), Ahmedabad.

(With Inputs from PIB)