Ravi Shankar Prasad administers oath of ban on use of single-use plastic at GPO

Union Minister of Communications Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad today administered the oath of the ban on the use of single-use plastic to the officers and staff of the postal department at GPO, near Gole Market and took part in a Shramdan event under Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign. He also planted a sapling in the post office premises and urged the officials to make the heritage post office established in 1928 into a clean, green, eco-friendly and model post office. He said it should also become a tourist attraction due to its heritage nature.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Prasad said that inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Swachh Bharat Mission in 2014 and on 2nd October 2019 (150th anniversary of Bapu), India achieved the distinction of an Open Defecation Free Country. He said, this was the true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, who always advocated cleanliness.

The Minister also urged the officials to collect and compile letters written by Bapu from all over the country and showcase the same through an exhibition for education purposes, particularly for the students.

(With Inputs from PIB)