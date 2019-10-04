International Development News
Development News Edition
Pittsburgh: Clemente Bridge closed due to unattended package

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 04-10-2019 20:55 IST
Pittsburgh: Clemente Bridge closed due to unattended package

Image Credit: Twitter (@PghPolice)

Clemente Bridge has been closed on Friday due to an unattended package, Pittsburgh Public Safety Department said in a social media post. Officials from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police (PBP) are on the scene to check the package.

Traffic delays can be expected on both sides of the bridge. People have been advised to avoid area.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : United States
