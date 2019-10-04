Pittsburgh: Clemente Bridge closed due to unattended package

Clemente Bridge has been closed on Friday due to an unattended package, Pittsburgh Public Safety Department said in a social media post. Officials from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police (PBP) are on the scene to check the package.

Traffic delays can be expected on both sides of the bridge. People have been advised to avoid area.

ALERT: @PghPolice have closed Clemente Bridge to check an unattended package. Expect traffic delays on both sides of bridge. Avoid area. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/ULLYrNFwG6 — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 4, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.