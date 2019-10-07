9 people dead as migrant boat capsizes near Lampedusa in Italy

At least nine people have died when a migrant boat capsized near the island of Lampedusa in southern Italy, The Associated Press reported on Monday citing the Italian Coast Guard. The occupants of the boast were about to be rescued when the incident happened. But fortunately, 22 people were saved.

The Coast Guard said Monday the overpacked smugglers' boat overturned as a patrol was boarding migrants some six miles off Lampedusa just after midnight.

Authorities said 22 migrants were rescued from the sea, and nine bodies were recovered. The search is underway for more missing.

Survivors told Italian media that children were also among those still missing during the attempt to make the perilous Mediterranean crossing from North Africa to Europe.

Initial reports by authorities in Sicily who received the distress call put the number of migrants on board at around 50.