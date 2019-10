The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. In a message, Shri Naidu said that the festival of Dussehra symbolized the victory of good over evil and added that we need to constantly quell the demonic forces and foster goodness and harmony. He expressed hope that the festival would bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to our country and the world.

(With Inputs from PIB)