Legal action forcing Johnson to request for Brexit extension dismissed

The legal action aimed at forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to send a letter requesting a Brexit extension if a deal is not agreed with the European Union by October 19 has been dismissed at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Johnson has vowed that Britain will leave the bloc on October 31, the current deadline. But parliament has passed a law which requires him to ask for an extension if he fails to agree on a deal by October 19 or has lawmakers' approval to leave without any agreement.

Campaigners had asked Scotland's Outer House of the Court of Session to issue an order compelling him to comply with the law but this was rejected on Monday. Lawyer Jo Maugham, one of those who had sought the order, said they would appeal to Scotland's highest court on Tuesday.