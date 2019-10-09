4 soldiers killed, others injured as blast hits Somali capital Mogadishu

As many as four soldiers were killed and others were injured after a blast hit the Somali capital Mogadishu, Voice of America journalist Harun Maruf reported on his verified Twitter account citing security sources.

Four government soldiers were killed and three others were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion, the security sources said. The incident occurred late Tuesday night near Al-Birri hospital in the vicinity of Siinka Dheer, in the western suburb of Mogadishu.

There was no information immediately available about the extent of the injuries.

No group immediately took the responsibility of the attack but such attacks against the Somali soldiers and foreign troops are often carried out by Al-Qaeda Al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabaab which controls large parts of south and central Somalia is fighting to oust the Somali government and the foreign military presence supporting it.