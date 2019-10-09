International Development News
Watch: Massive fire breaks out at tent house in Old Delhi's Daryaganj

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 09-10-2019 19:57 IST
A massive fire broke out at a tent house in Daryaganj, Delhi. 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was burning in front of a Jain Digambar Mandir.

Tall flames were seen coming out of the tent house godown, which is built in a crowded congested area in Old Delhi. The fire has been brought under control, sources said. When the fire broke out at around 6 pm there were several people inside the tent house but all of them were taken out safely.

There was no information immediately available about the injuries. There were no reports immediately available about the cause of the fire.

COUNTRY : India
