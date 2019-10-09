President Ramaphosa to answer questions for oral replies in NCOP

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 10 October 2019, answer questions for oral replies in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Replies will cover a wide range of issues including government's mechanisms to strengthen border control and security in order to deter illegal migration, the proliferation of drugs and various forms of cross-border crimes; gender-based violence and femicide; strategic interventions to protect the economy and domestic industries, and interventions to assist victims of asbestosis.

The President had in the past month called for an urgent Joint Sitting of Parliament on the crisis of violence against women and children in South Africa, where he announced an Emergency Action Plan, which seeks to strengthen existing measures and introduces new interventions in five principal areas: that is to prevent gender-based violence; strengthen the criminal justice system; enhance the legal and policy framework; ensure adequate care, support and healing for victims of violence and improve the economic power of women in South Africa. He will also brief the NCOP on the implementation of the economic stimulus package and recovery plan to revitalize the economy and bolster job creation. The President will also provide feedback on ensuring energy supply in the country.

A Special Cabinet Committee on Eskom led by Deputy President David Mabuza was constituted by the President to deal with the Eskom crisis and to provide him with reports daily on what actions need to be taken to secure energy supply. Questions in Parliament provide an opportunity for the President to account for the nation on several matters pertaining to the work of government.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)