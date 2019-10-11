'mHariyali' app launched to enable nodal officers to monitor plantation

"Our government in June 2019 directed all Ministries/ Departments to take up and implement on the ground within the next 100 days of various public welfare/ development activities. We are strongly committed to improving the quality of life of citizens." said Shri Hardeep S Puri, Minister of State(I/c) for Housing & Urban Affairs launching the mobile app, "mHariyali,", here today. The app is aimed to encourage Public engagement in planting trees and other such Green drives. People can now upload information/photos of any plantation done by them, which is linked to the app and will be displayed on the website www.epgc.gov.in. The App provides for automatic geotagging of plants. This app will also enable nodal officers to periodically monitor the plantation. The App is user-friendly and works on any android mobile phone.

Earlier this month, as part of activities, to promote ease of living, the Directorate of Estates, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs carried out the following activities in 103 selected government colonies (76 in Delhi and 29 in other States) through public/stakeholders participation:

Cleaning and greening of open space through the plantation

Rain Water Harvesting – Awareness and construction

Sensitization on Source Segregation of Household waste and Orientation and Capacity building on Home composting

For each colony, the above activities were taken up in a campaign mode over 100 days from 15.7.2019 to 15.10.2019 and will continue, Nodal Officers were appointed from the Directorate, CPWD and ULBs to liaison with Resident Welfare Association to ensure maximum public participation.

A mass plantation drive "Haryali Mahotsav" was launched in San Martin Park, Chanakyapuri on 28.7.2019 by Secretary HUA in which approx 500 plants were planted and about 150 people, including students, participated. To date, 21,756 plants, including fruit plants have planted in these 103 colonies and more than 3800 people have participated.

25 Rain Water Harvesting structures were constructed and 307 systems were augmented. For generating awareness about source segregation of waste and home composting solutions, 57,782 SMSs were sent to allottees of Government colonies, and 76 Exhibitions were held to sensitize the public.

(With Inputs from PIB)