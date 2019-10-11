Government plans new water pipeline in Latur district

The Latur district administration plans to build a new pipeline between Latur and Nimn Terna dam to overcome water shortage in the region, an official said on Friday. Latur is situated in Maharashtra's drought-prone Marathwada region, and has always been plagued by water crisis.

"The pipeline project from Ujani dam will take two to three years to get commissioned. For immediate relief, we want to construct a pipeline from Nimn Terna dam, which will bring at least 30 MLD (million litres per day) water to Latur city. "With a diameter of 600 to 700 mm, the pipeline will stretch over 55 km," Latur collector G Shrikant told PTI.

If certain government procedures are kept aside, the pipeline work can be completed in three months, he added. Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran is the planning authority for this pipeline. The final call on the project will be taken after reviewing rainfall data till October 30, the official said.

Water supply to industrial units in Latur was stopped earlier this month because of declining storage level in the Manjara dam..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)