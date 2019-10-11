Gauteng Premier Makhura appoints new MEC for Economic Development

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has announced the appointment of Morakane Mosupyoe as the MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment.

The development follows the resignation of Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who held the position for barely four months, and in an effort to address the gender representation disparities in the Gauteng Executive Council.

"I have decided to make changes in the composition of the Executive Council. It is a common cause that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the governing party took a decision that where a Premier is male in a province that it governs, 60% of the Executive Council must be female.

"This is in keeping with the commitment to ensure that women are well represented in executive structures of government, which I fully support," Makhura said in a statement issued on Friday.

He said he had taken time to affect the decision to allow all the members of the executive council to finalize their plans in line with the commitments announced during the State of The Province Address in July.

"Members of the executive council have since then engaged in extensive consultation with various stakeholders around finalizing our plan - Growing Gauteng Together," he said.

In the coming week, Makhura is expected to give an update on the work done since the start of the 6th administration, as well as details on how the provincial government plans to implement various projects.

Mosupyoe is currently the Chairperson of the Social Development Portfolio Committee at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

She has previously served as a councilor in the City of Tshwane from 2006 - 2016.

During this period, she also served as the MMC for Health and Social Development. She also formed part of the Social and Economic cluster over the same period.

In 2011 she became the first female speaker of the City of Tshwane until 2016 when the term ended.

"Mosupyoe is currently a member of the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) and also serves on the Provincial Working Committee (PWC) of the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng," the statement reads.

Makhura thanked Ramokgopa for the sterling work done during his tenure.

"Dr. Ramokgopa has done a great job towards unlocking investment and economic opportunities in all five corridors of our province," he said. "I wish Dr. Ramokgopa well in his new role, which will be announced soon."

He said he is confident Mosupyoe will build on the solid foundation laid by her predecessor towards the realization of the province's vision of growing the Gauteng economy.

"She will continue with the process of creating an integrated multi-tier Special Economic Zone (SEZ)," said Makhura.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)